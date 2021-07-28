$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce sales of $20.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.82 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $76.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 80,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,970. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 million, a PE ratio of 737.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

