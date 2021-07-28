2,235 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Universal Display by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.14. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,967. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

