$227.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post sales of $227.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.80 million and the highest is $229.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $921.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 242,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

