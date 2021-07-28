2,273 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

