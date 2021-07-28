23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.91

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 8.91 and last traded at 8.99, with a volume of 24943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on ME. began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

