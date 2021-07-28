2,400 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by regents capital Ltd

regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PBF Energy comprises about 0.0% of regents capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 180,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

