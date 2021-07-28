246,246 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 246,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,037,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.