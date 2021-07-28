$263.11 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $263.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.72 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $983.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

CGNX stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. 338,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,361. Cognex has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

