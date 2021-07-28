27,557 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,070,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,353,000 after acquiring an additional 153,105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

