2,765 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 142,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,458.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

