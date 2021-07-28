2,945 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

