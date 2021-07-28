2key.network (2KEY) Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $600,436.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,951,284 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

