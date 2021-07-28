31,875 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVCU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

