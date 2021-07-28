3,482 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Workday by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Workday by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.