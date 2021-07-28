36,592 Shares in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

MINN stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31.

