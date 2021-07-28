$44.90 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $194.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.36 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $97.19 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

