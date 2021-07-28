449 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.