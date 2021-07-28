$48.12 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $48.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $194.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.27 million to $194.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $214.27 million, with estimates ranging from $213.27 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

