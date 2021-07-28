$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. The Southern reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $22.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89. The Southern has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

