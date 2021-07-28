500 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

