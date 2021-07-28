$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $55.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SYBT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. 364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.