5,665 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.