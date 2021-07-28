60,000 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.61. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

