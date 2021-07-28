$66.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $66.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.73 million to $67.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $268.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

