66,423 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

NASDAQ RXRAU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,750. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

