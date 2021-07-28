$8.98 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.85 and the highest is $11.04. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $6.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $29.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $37.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $37.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $44,395,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.06. 346,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,400. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

