$884.62 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $884.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $847.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $922.18 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,301. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

