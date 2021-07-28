8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $644,955.65 and approximately $669,383.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

