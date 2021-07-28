9,600 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

