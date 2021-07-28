9,799 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $411.80. 20,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $422.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

