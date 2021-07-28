9,951 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 119,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,504,961. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

