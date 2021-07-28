A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up to $47.33

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.33, but opened at $48.92. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $542.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

