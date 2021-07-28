A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.