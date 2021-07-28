A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

NYSE ATEN traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $965.15 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.92.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

