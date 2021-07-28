AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in July

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VLVLY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 58,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.36. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45.

VLVLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

