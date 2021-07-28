AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.35. 119,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

