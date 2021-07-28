Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AAIF opened at GBX 226.36 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 180.37 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.33.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

