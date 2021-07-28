Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AAIF opened at GBX 226.36 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 180.37 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.33.
About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.