ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.41.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 511,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

