Accolade (ACCD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD):

7/13/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 858,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,247. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

