Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,939 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $30.38.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
