Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,939 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.