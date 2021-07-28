Acumen Capital Begins Coverage on Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.50. 162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.88. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$17.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.17 million and a P/E ratio of -124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

