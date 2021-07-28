Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ABOS opened at $14.50 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

