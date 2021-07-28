Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

