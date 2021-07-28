Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 447.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. Adacel Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

