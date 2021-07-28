adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get adidas alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.12. 24,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,214. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74. adidas has a 12-month low of $136.51 and a 12-month high of $191.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.