ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 12,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.