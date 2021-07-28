ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 329.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,987 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,669 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ADT were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

