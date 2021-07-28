Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

