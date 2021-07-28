Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.