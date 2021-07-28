Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.